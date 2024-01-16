Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Raised by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $654,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 18.9% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 73,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 48,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 56.7% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.27. 1,959,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,066,622. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

