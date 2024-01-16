PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PGT Innovations currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $41.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $41.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day moving average is $30.98.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $399.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.79 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $80,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,334,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,732,984.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 91,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 3.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

