PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PCG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.85.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $17.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.15. PG&E has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.11.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PG&E by 725.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

