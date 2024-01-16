Pepe (PEPE) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Pepe (PEPE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Pepe token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pepe has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Pepe has a total market cap of $528.93 million and $70.84 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pepe Token Profile

Pepe launched on April 14th, 2023. Pepe’s total supply is 420,689,899,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Pepe is www.pepe.vip. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth.

Pepe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,689,899,999,994.8. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000121 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 324 active market(s) with $54,752,346.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepe using one of the exchanges listed above.

