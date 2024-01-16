Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Update

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,541,600 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 10,530,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,053,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

OTCMKTS PENMF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. 1,547,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,572. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08. Peninsula Energy has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.13.

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in the United States. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

