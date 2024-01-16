PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given “Neutral” Rating at Mizuho

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $72.00. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PYPL. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.26.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. PayPal has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT lifted its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

