PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Cut by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,150 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 97.2% during the third quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 31,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 8.5% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 9.5% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 286.8% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 20,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 119.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 30,879 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.47. 14,738,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,535,938. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

