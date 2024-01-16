PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 46.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in PayPal by 90,307.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in PayPal by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,368,000 after purchasing an additional 423,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,567,000 after purchasing an additional 175,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PayPal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.