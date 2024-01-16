Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Downgraded by Benchmark to “Hold”

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PTEN. Barclays decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.20 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 14.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 185,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 45,034 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 74.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,194,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,807,000 after buying an additional 18,495,822 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 58.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 111,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 41,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 807,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after buying an additional 41,375 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

