Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Trading Down 11.3%

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$22.40 and last traded at C$22.82. 423,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 243,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$39.00 to C$37.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PXT

Parex Resources Trading Down 14.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.34. Parex Resources had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 49.11%. The business had revenue of C$515.18 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Parex Resources Inc. will post 5.4861407 EPS for the current year.

Parex Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Imad Mohsen purchased 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,016.00. In other news, Senior Officer Imad Mohsen bought 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,016.00. Also, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.54, for a total value of C$253,368.00. Insiders acquired 1,425 shares of company stock worth $38,115 in the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Parex Resources

(Get Free Report)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.