Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Lowered to C$32.50 at CIBC

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$32.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on POU. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$42.50 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.31.

TSE POU traded down C$0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$25.73. The company had a trading volume of 153,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,581. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$26.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.65. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$25.09 and a one year high of C$33.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of C$3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.17.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$430.70 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 31.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 3.518024 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.02, for a total value of C$416,289.90. Also, Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor purchased 2,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$31.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,207.00. Insiders own 45.55% of the company's stock.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

