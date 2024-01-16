Parametrica Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Parametrica Management Ltd increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 11.0% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Parametrica Management Ltd owned 0.07% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $6,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,085,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,447 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,294,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,107,000 after purchasing an additional 982,164 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth $45,601,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,826,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 507.3% during the third quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,683,000 after buying an additional 558,246 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MOAT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.80. 1,058,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.02 and a 200-day moving average of $79.11.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.