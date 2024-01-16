Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up 2.6% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KWEB. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KWEB traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.54. 12,860,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,987,996. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $36.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

