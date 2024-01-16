Parametrica Management Ltd Has $755,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Parametrica Management Ltd reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.3% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $78,451,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 166,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after buying an additional 39,160 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.80.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE BABA traded down $2.30 on Tuesday, hitting $69.54. 14,538,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,684,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $176.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.56. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $69.52 and a 1-year high of $121.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.59.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.