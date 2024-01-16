Parametrica Management Ltd Has $631,000 Stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Parametrica Management Ltd raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 10x Genomics accounts for about 1.1% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXG. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 152.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $45.36. 450,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,584. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average of $48.20.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 24.24% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $153.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.11 million. Analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $619,480.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,664.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $619,480.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,664.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $162,828.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 851,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,889,664.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,341 shares of company stock worth $1,278,036 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXG. Wolfe Research began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

