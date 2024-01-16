Parametrica Management Ltd Has $3.22 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Parametrica Management Ltd lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 5.4% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 target price (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $642.25. The company had a trading volume of 936,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,119. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $647.73. The firm has a market cap of $609.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.47, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $595.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.13, for a total value of $7,827,700.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $63,123,716,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,940 shares of company stock worth $39,100,260. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

