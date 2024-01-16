Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Trims Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.0% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 9,979.7% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after buying an additional 134,327 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in AbbVie by 11.6% during the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,351,000 after acquiring an additional 37,368 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $486,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.45. 589,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,347,470. The company has a market capitalization of $290.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $166.20.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.86%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

