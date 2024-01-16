Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Trims Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,022,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,291,000 after buying an additional 1,246,265 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,865.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 678,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,934,000 after buying an additional 643,696 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,095,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,866,000 after buying an additional 571,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,492,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.02. The company had a trading volume of 95,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,692. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.66. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $161.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.01%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,604,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,604,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $4,374,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

