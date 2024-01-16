Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,540,965,000 after purchasing an additional 652,310 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,499,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,460,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,061,000 after acquiring an additional 639,702 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,873,000 after acquiring an additional 232,098 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592,764 shares in the company, valued at $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $12.28. 2,658,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,006,236. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 41.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.