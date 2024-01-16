Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 24,820 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 88.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,820 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,558,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501,775 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,957,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,156 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,698,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,041,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,092,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,226,000 after purchasing an additional 710,867 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.85. 1,296,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,457,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $39.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

