Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 200 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of American Express from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on AXP

American Express Stock Down 1.3 %

AXP traded down $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.74. The company had a trading volume of 387,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,421. The company has a market capitalization of $130.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $189.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.