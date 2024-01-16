Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $2,870,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $9,065,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 74.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SMFG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.80. 249,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,009. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMFG

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.