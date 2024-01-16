Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Invests $39,000 in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 231.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in HSBC in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in HSBC by 71.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.00. 1,082,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,846. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.63. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.11 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 28.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale downgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas cut HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HSBC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $811.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

