Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Invests $26,000 in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,427,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,218,000 after purchasing an additional 260,708 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in NatWest Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,320,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,564,000 after acquiring an additional 557,534 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NatWest Group by 27.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,711,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,876 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NatWest Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,425,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after acquiring an additional 84,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in NatWest Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,400,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,508,000 after acquiring an additional 234,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.33.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NatWest Group stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $5.38. The company had a trading volume of 672,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,482. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 9.9%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

