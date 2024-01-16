Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $863,000 Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98,105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,929,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,829,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922,319 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $697,398,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,353.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,680,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 262.0% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 847,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,091,000 after purchasing an additional 613,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,207. The stock has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $228.62 and a one year high of $287.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.61%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

