Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $810,000 Stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 353.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 114.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $172,409.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,249.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 2,119 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $113,663.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,045.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $172,409.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,249.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,155 shares of company stock valued at $487,946 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGS. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Shares of Progress Software stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.56. The company had a trading volume of 18,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,638. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.66. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $62.34.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

