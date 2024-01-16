Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $791,000 Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 793.5% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Evergy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Evergy Trading Down 1.2 %

EVRG traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,148. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $63.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.6425 dividend. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.82%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.