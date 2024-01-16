Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $775,000 Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 31.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth $349,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 420,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at $131,106,581.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,106,581.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $284,963.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,175 shares of company stock worth $1,881,595 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.40. The stock had a trading volume of 38,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,503. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.63. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $105.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 56.46%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

