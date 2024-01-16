Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $175,000 Stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Roche during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Roche by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 171,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Roche by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Roche by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 105,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Roche by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Roche Trading Up 0.7 %

Roche stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.97. 1,374,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,886. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.76. Roche Holding AG has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roche has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Roche Profile

(Free Report)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

