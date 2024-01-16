Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 243.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 93.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 28.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 0.5 %

LAMR traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $105.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,033. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.49. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $112.34.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.76%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

