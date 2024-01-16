Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,059 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,059 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $23,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $382.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.90 and a 1 year high of $457.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.77.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.79%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total transaction of $1,373,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,145,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KNSL. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.14.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

