Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,072 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $16,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth $647,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 573.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total transaction of $400,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,925 shares in the company, valued at $220,143. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total transaction of $400,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,925 shares in the company, valued at $220,143. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,945,552.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,886 shares of company stock worth $4,685,372. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $116.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.55 and its 200 day moving average is $107.43. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.56 and a 52 week high of $131.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 177.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Insperity’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

