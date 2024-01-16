Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 370,537 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 31,553 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $25,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $73.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.07.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,617,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

