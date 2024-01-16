Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,098,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,552 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of ImmunoGen worth $17,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 90.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ImmunoGen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 74.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 188.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 282,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 79.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,466,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,266,000 after buying an additional 649,069 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.21. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $194,737.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,362.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 19,517 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $325,153.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at $46,831.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $194,737.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,362.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 634,795 shares of company stock valued at $11,918,842. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IMGN shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.26 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

