Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,005 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Qorvo worth $25,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 75.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Price Performance

Qorvo stock opened at $102.30 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $114.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -102.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Summit Insights cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.11.

View Our Latest Report on QRVO

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.