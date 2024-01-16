Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,627 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $45,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,953,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,888,532,000 after purchasing an additional 500,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $708,419,000 after acquiring an additional 47,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,099,000 after acquiring an additional 50,623 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,228,000 after acquiring an additional 93,827 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

NYSE:RS opened at $281.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.19. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $208.04 and a 1-year high of $295.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.74 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $2,839,631.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,333.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $2,839,631.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,333.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total value of $1,498,647.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,392,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.