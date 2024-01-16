Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $36.22 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 72,722 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Steel Dynamics worth $36,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,595,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,989,364,000 after purchasing an additional 510,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,486,000 after buying an additional 684,975 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,771,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,946,000 after buying an additional 548,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,308,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,560,000 after buying an additional 309,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.22.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $113.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.55. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

