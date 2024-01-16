Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $35.54 Million Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,230 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $35,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $232,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 209,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,036,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $95.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.34 and a 200-day moving average of $86.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $97.27.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on APO shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APO

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.