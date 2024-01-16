Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 224,841 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1,383.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 224,841 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Republic Services worth $34,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.54.

Republic Services Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $166.14 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.58 and a 1 year high of $167.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.89.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.