Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 112,575 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,575 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Howmet Aerospace worth $22,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth $200,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

NYSE:HWM opened at $55.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.50. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

