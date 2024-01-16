PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Up 3.7%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.02 and last traded at $12.96. 2,283,696 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 3,256,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAGS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.04.

The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $825.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 930,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $708,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 555,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 274,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

