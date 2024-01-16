Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Short Interest Down 20.9% in December

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 3,690,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGY. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 2,761,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,156 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,436,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,482,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 299,769.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 584,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $751,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pagaya Technologies stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65. Pagaya Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $201.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.50 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

