Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PACB. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 182.34%. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $240,963.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 910,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,072,028.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $240,963.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 910,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,072,028.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

