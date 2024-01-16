PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,902 shares during the period. PACCAR makes up 1.2% of Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR remained flat at $94.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,323,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,162. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $64.78 and a 1-year high of $98.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.03. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

