Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Receives $90.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.43.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OTIS. Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $86.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $370,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,494 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,203 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,844,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,428,000 after buying an additional 2,134,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,706.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,193,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,248,000 after buying an additional 2,072,098 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

