O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Trading 2.5% Higher

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $976.87 and last traded at $976.78. Approximately 61,011 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 381,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $953.06.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,020.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $963.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $944.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.17 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total value of $541,637.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,279.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

