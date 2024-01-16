Optas LLC Trims Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Optas LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SHW traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,520. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $314.14. The stock has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $288.79 and its 200 day moving average is $271.13.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.21.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

