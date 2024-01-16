Optas LLC Sells 3,585 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Optas LLC lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the third quarter worth about $1,172,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in CSX by 36.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 42.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in CSX by 142.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the second quarter worth about $588,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,998,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,605,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $35.09.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

