Optas LLC Sells 2,142 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Optas LLC reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $53,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a "buy" rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.92. 1,963,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.91.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

