Optas LLC Sells 11,253 Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Optas LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,253 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Optas LLC owned 0.56% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILTB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 165,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 642,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,370,000 after purchasing an additional 75,340 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 27,722 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ILTB traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.33. The stock had a trading volume of 43,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,664. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $55.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.47.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

